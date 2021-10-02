НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. септембра 2021. року наполнєли ше 6 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили и добри супруг, оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР КОЛОШНЯИ

(1930–2015)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на це навики чуваю твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
