СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. октобра 2023. року наполня ше смутни шейсц мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш

ВЛАДИМИР КОЛЄСАР

(1954–2023)
з Коцура


Занавше будзеш у наших шерцох, памяткох и молитвох. Памятку на тебе чуваю супруга Мелания, дзеци Златко и Саня зоз фамелиями, як и брат и шестра зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!