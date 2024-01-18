ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 29. децембра 2023. року нєсподзивано нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ВЛАДИМИР КОЧИШ

(24. IV 1961 – 29. XII 2023)
з Дюрдьова


У смутку и болю остали жалїц за нїм супруга Любица, дзивка Ксения зоз фамелию, дзивка Катарина зоз фамелию и син Василиє