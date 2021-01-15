СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. януара наполнюю ше 5 жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР КОЧИШ

(1955–2016)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на твою любов и доброту навики будземе чувац у своїх шерцох – син Владимир, нєвеста Марияна, и унуки Владимир и Ана Мария
Спочивай у мире Божим!
