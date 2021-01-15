СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. януара наполнюю ше 5 жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР КОЧИШ

(1955–2016)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на це у своїх шерцох навики чуваю син Александар, нєвеста Миряна, и унуки – Александар, Стефан и Валентина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
