СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. януара 2022. року наполнєли ше 2 роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили тато и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ЛЕМАК

(1946–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Твою любов и скромносц будземе чувац навше у наших шерцох. Твойо: Владимир, Зорица и Светлана зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
