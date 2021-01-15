ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. децембра 2020. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш шовґор Влада

ВЛАДИМИР ЛЕНДЄР

(1946–2020)
з Дюрдьова


Будземе го паметац по його доброти и любови на хторей му дзекує фамелия Виславски зоз Петроварадину
Спочивай у мире Божим!
