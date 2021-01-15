ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. децембра 2020. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили брат и уйко

ВЛАДИМИР ЛЕНДЄР

(1946–2020)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на це вично чуваю твоя шестра Геленка и шовґор Яким Кереґдяртово, Наташа и Владимир з фамелиями зоз Австралиї
Спочивай у мире Божим!
