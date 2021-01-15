ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. децембра 2020. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ЛЕНДЄР

(1946–2020)
з Дюрдьова


Твою любов и доброту ґу нам вично будземе чувац и паметац у наших шерцох. Твоя дзивка Таня, жец Янко и унуки Оливера и Серґей Папово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest