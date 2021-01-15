ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. децембра 2020. року преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили супруг

ВЛАДИМИР ЛЕНДЄР

(1946–2020)
з Дюрдьова


Пошол ши сциха и нєсподзивано, а мнє ши охабел у жалосци и болю. Занавше будзеш у моїм шерцу, думкох и молитвох. Твоя супруга Марча
Спочивай у мире Божим!
