ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. децембра 2020. року преселєл ше до вичносци

ВЛАДИМИР ЛЕНДЄР

(1946–2020)
з Дюрдьова


Памятку на це будзе чувац сваха Марча Папова
Спочивай у мире Божим!
