СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. авґуста наполнєли ше 40 днї як ше упокоєл наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР МАЛАЦКО

(1936–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на його доброту и пожертвовносц буду чувац: синове Владо зоз супругу Оленку, Юлин и Дзвоно зоз супругу Снежану, унуки: Владо, Ванеса зоз супругом Владом, Ваня зоз супругом Филипом, Андрея зоз супругом Серґейом, Мирослав, Мая зоз Владом, Ана, Михаелка и Сара и праунучки Андєла и Миона
(Опатрене 3 раз, нєшка 3)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest