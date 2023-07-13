СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. юлия наполнює ше смутни рок як нє з нами наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР МАЛАЦКО

(1936–2022)
з Руского Керестура


У наших шерцох останєце занавше. Будземе паметац вашу доброту, пожертвовносц и любов. Спочивайце у мире Божим!
Вашо синове, нєвести, унуки и праунуки