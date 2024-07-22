СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. юлия наполня ше два смутни роки од кеди нє з нами наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР МАЛАЦКО

(1936–2022)
з Руского Керестура


У наших шерцох и молитвох останєце занавше. Будземе паметац вашу доброту, пожертвовносц и любов. Вашо синове Владо, Юлин и Дзвоно, нєвести, унуки и праунуки
Спочивайце у мире Божим!