СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. юлия наполнєли ше три смутни роки од кеди нє з нами наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР МАЛАЦКО

(1936–2022)
з Руского Керестура


У наших шерцох и молитвох останєце занавше. Будземе паметац вашу доброту, пожертвовносц и любов. Спочивайце у мире Божим! Вашо синове Владо, Юлин и Дзвоно, нєвести, унуки и праунуки