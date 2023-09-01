ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 21. авґуста 2023. нєсподзивано нас зохабел наш мили

ВЛАДИМИР МАЛИ

(1962–2023)
з Коцура


У наших шерцох будзеш жиц вично. Охабел ши нас у вельким жалю и болю. Найкрасши памятки на тебе чуваю супруга Сенка, мац Мелана, дзивка Анита зоз Марком, син Владимир зоз Кристину, унучка Ленка, брат Юлин зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!