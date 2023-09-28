СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. септембра наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як нє зоз нами

ВЛАДИМИР МАЛИ

(1962–2023)
з Коцура


Премало єст слова же би ше виповедло кельо нам хибиш. З тобу зме у думкох, у здогадованьох. Єст це у каждей слизи кед ше спомнє твойо мено. Занавше останєш у наших шерцох. Вично ожалосцени супруга Сенка, мац Мелана, дзивка Анита зоз Марком, син Владимир зоз Кристину, унучка Ленка, брат Юлин зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!