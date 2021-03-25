СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ВЛАДИМИР МИХАЙЛОВСКИ

(1937–2018)
з Нового Саду


Нашого милого и доброго Владу нїґда нє прежалї супруга Сенка зоз дзецми. Так будзе вше, одняц ше нє мож.
Най спочива у мире Божим!
