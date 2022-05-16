СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. мая 2022. року наполнї ше рок як вецей нє з нами наш мили тато и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР МУДРИ
(1945–2021)



Занавше нам будзеш хибиц, занавше це будземе паметац и любиц.
Твойо дзивки Татяна и Лїляна и унучата Тамара и Стефан
