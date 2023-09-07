СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. септембра 2023. року наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як нас занавше напущел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР МУДРИ

(1951–2023)
з Дюрдьова


З вельку любову вично це буду чувац у своїх шерцох твойо наймилши: супруга Зденка, син Борис и дзивка Даниєла зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!