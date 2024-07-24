СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. юлия 2024. року, наполнї ше жалосни рок як нас занавше напущел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР МУДРИ

(1951–2023)
з Дюрдьова


З вельку любову це вично у своїх шерцох буду чувац твойо наймилши: супруга Зденка, син Борис, дзивка Даниєла, жец Марко, унуки Алексей и Андре
Спочивай у мире Божим!