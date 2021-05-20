ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. мая 2021. року занавше нас напущел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР МУДРИ

(1945–2021)


Найкрасши памятки на ньго у своїх шерцох буду чувац твойо дзивки Лїляна и Татяна, жец Борислав, унука Тамара и унук Стефан
