ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. юния 2022. року преселєл ше до вичносци

ВЛАДИМИР МУЧЕНСКИ

(1933–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Вше ше будзем у молитвох здогадовац тебе. Твоя супруга Ирина
Вичная памят!
