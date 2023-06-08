НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. юния наполнї ше рок як ше упокоєл мой супруг

ВЛАДИМИР МУЧЕНСКИ

(1933–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Вше ше на це будзем здогадовац у молитвох. Твоя супруга Ирина
Спочивай у мире Божим!