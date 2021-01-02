СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. децембра наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР НОВАК

(1939–2019)
з Вербасу


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго вично чуваю супруга Любица, син Владимир, дзивка Валентина, нєвеста Менда, жец Ґоран, унуки Сандра, Адрияна, Санела, Николета зоз фамелиями, Мариєта и Деян
Спочивай у мире Божим!
