ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. октобра 2023. року ше упокоєл мой брат и бачи

ВЛАДИМИР НОВТА – Корпащик

(1930–2023)
з Нового Саду


Зоз любову и почитованьом памятки на це будзе чувац брат Янко и його дзивчата Весна Колошняйова и Таня Венчельовского зоз фамилиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!