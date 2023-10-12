ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. октобра занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР НОВТА

(1930–2023)
з Нового Саду


Красни памятки на його доброту и любов занавше будземе чувац у своїх шерцох и думкох. Дзивки Маґдалена и Ирена, жец Леон, унук Марко зоз фамелию и унука Марина зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!