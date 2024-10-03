СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. октобра 2024. року наполнює ше рок як нє з нами наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР НОВТА

(1930–2023)
з Нового Саду


Вше будзеш у думкох з нами. Твойо наймилши дзивки Маґдалена и Ирена зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!