ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. октобра 2023. року упокоєл ше мой братняк

ВЛАДИМИР НОВТА

(1930–2023)
з Нового Саду


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на це будзе чувац шестринїца Мелана Маньошова зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!