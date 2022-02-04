СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли два смутни и боляци роки як вецей нє зоз нами наш мили

ВЛАДИМИР ОЛЕЯР

(4. IX 2003 – 9. II 2020)
з Коцура


Гваря... плач без слизох найбаржей болї, то жалосц хтора нїґда нє преходзи, нє мож ше виплакац, анї забуц, а жиц ше муши и з больом у думкох и у шерцу... Знаме же видзиш и чуєш кельо це любиме и як нам хибиш. Твойо дїдо и баба Олеярово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
