СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. децембра наполнєли ше єденац смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ВЛАДИМИР ПАЛАНЧАНИН

(1953–2010)


Його подобу у своїх шерцох вше буду чувац його наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
