СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Уж дзевец роки у цихосци вичного мира пребува наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ПАЛАНЧАЇ

(7. V 1944 – 20. VI 2015)
з Руского Керестура


Час котри преходзи нє зменшує боль и смуток за тобу. Дзекуєме ци за щешлїви роки котри зме препровадзели вєдно и за шицко цо ши зробел за нас.
Спочивай у мире Божим! Твойо: супруга Фемка и дзеци Терезка и Владко зоз своїма фамелиями