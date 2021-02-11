СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

9. фебруара наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як нас нєсподзивано у єдней хвильки навики зохабел наш мили и добри бачи

ВЛАДИМИР ПАПУҐА – Дюрчов

(1947–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Нє мож похопиц и ублагац душу и шерцо, нїґда це нє забудземе, добри наш Владо. Модля ше за це Сенка и Микола, та Владко зоз свою фамелию Жирошово, и Таня Сопкова зоз свою фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest