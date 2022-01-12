СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. децембра наполнєл ше рок як нас нєсподзивано, у єдней хвильки, навики зохабел наш мили и добри бачи

ВЛАДИМИР ПАПУҐА – Дюрчов

(1947–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Нє мож похопиц и ублагац душу и шерцо, нїґда це нє забудземе, добри наш Владо. Модлї ше за це Сенка и Микола, Владко зоз свою фамелию Жирошово и Таня Сопкова зоз свою фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
