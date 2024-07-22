Дня 10. юлия преселєл ше до вичносци наш наймилши супруг и очух

ВЛАДИМИР ПАП – ЯНЬОВ

(1948–2024)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на тебе будземе чувац, и у каждодньових молитвох це споминац. Твойо наймилши – супруга Сенка, Борис и Сашо
Спочивай у мире Божим, там дзе нєт болю и жалю!