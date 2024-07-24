ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 10. юлия занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ПАП – ЯНЬОВ

(1948–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на це буду чувац дзивка Зденка зоз супругом Миколом, дзивка Терезка зоз супругом Златом, и унуки – Даяна, Валентина и Лидия.
Спочивай у мире Божим!