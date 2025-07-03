СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. юлия 2025. року наполнї ше жалосни рок як нє з нами наш мили

ВЛАДИМИР ПАП – ЯНЬОВ

(1948–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, алє ти занавше останєш у наших шерцох и памяткох. Твойо наймилши – супруга Сенка, дзивки Зденка и Терезка з фамелиями, и Борис и Сашо
Спочивай у мире Божим!