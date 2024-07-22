ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 10. юлия 2024. року занавше нас зохабел наш

ВЛАДИМИР ПАП – ЯНЬОВ

(1948–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Здогадуєме ше красних хвилькох хтори зме вєдно препровадзели. Цешиме ше же зме го мали. Шестра Марча зоз мужом Янком и Славка, Мирко и Томислав Папянково зоз Нового Саду
Най спочива у мире Божим!