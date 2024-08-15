СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. авґуста 2024. року наполня ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили и добри шовґор

ВЛАДИМИР ПАП

(1948–2024)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ньго навики буду чувац нина Марча Туторова и нина Гена Йоцичова зоз дзецми, з Австралиї
Спочивай у мире Божим!