ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. мая 2023. року занавше нас зохабел наш шовґор

ВЛАДИМИР РАМАЧ

(1944–2023)
з Нового Саду


Красни памятки на препровадзени часи чува Дюра зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!