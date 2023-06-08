ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. мая 2023. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР РАМАЧ

(1944–2023)


Занавше будземе паметац твою доброту, пожертвованосц и любов, а у шерцу ношиц здогадованє на тебе. Синове Златко зоз супругу Галину, унука Теодора и Влатко зоз супругу Саню, унук Павле и унука Ана
Спочивай у мире Божим и най це ангели чуваю!