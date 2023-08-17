СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. авґуста наполнєли ше шейсц смутни тижнї як вецей нє з нами наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР РАЦ

(1948–2023)
з Дюрдьова


Смуток, боль и жалосц за тобу нє преставаю. Оставаю нам здогадованя на тебе, твою любов и доброту. Памятку на тебе навики чуваю у своїх шерцох и думкох твой син Звонимир, дзивкa Златка, жец Деян и унуки Кристина и Мартина