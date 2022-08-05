НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. авґуста 2022. року наполюю ше 15 роки як нє зоз нами наш мили супруг, шовґор и стрико

ВЛАДИМИР РЕГАК

(1933–2007)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох ше го здогадую супруга Мелана, Ковачова, Дудашова и Регакова фамелия
Спочивай у мире Божим!
