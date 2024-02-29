НА ЗСДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. фебруара наполнєли ше осем роки як ше до вичносци преселєл наш мили

ВЛАДИМИР РУСКОВСКИ

(1964–2016)
з Коцура


Днї преходза, а памятки занавше оставаю. У шерцу це чува брат Звонимир
Спочивай у мире Божим!