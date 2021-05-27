НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. мая наполнї ше жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, тато и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР САБАДОШ

(1953–2020)
з Нового Саду


Мили наш, у шерцох ши нам зохабел вичну любов и почитованє, у душох смуток и вельки боль. У наших думкох и молитвох лєм ти, ище вше ши у наших каждодньових збуваньох, часц ши наших бешедох и чувствох. З памятками на ошмих, щесце, любов, радосц и потримовку хтору ши нам сердечно давал виполнєти наш кажди дзень. Барз нам хибиш! Занавше ожалосцени твойо наймилши: супруга Славица, дзивки Анита и Мая, унукове Иван и Лука, жецове Микола и Милош
Спочивай у мире Божим!
