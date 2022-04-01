ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. марца 2022. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили брат

ВЛАДИМИР САЛАК

(1949–2022)
з Нового Саду


Красни памятки на це будземе чувац. Шестра Левона зоз дзецми Мирком и Славком зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
