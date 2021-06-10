СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. юния наполня ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили син, брат и стрико

ВЛАДИМИР САЛАҐ

(1960–2021)
з Беочину


У наших думкох и молитвох лєм ти. Ище вше ши у наших каждодньових збуваньох, часц ши наших бешедох и чувствох. Остали нєвиповедзени слова, смуток и боль. Останєш нам занавше у шерцох. Твою любов и пожертвовносц и доброту вше будземе паметац. Ангели най це чуваю! Ожалосцени мац Ганя, брат Янко и Янково дзеци Мая и Ваня
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest