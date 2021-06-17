СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. юния наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас зохабел наш мили

ВЛАДИМИР САЛАҐ

(1960–2021)
зоз Беочину


Найкрасши памятки на це чуваю тета Сена и шовґор Михал зоз дзецми з Руского Керестура
Спочивай у мире Божим!
