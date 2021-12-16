СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. децембра наполнює ше рок як нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и брат

ВЛАДИМИР САЯНКОВИЧ

(1947–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго занавше чуваме у наших шерцох – супруга Натала, син Златко зоз супругу Ґабриєлу, дзивка Зденка зоз супругом Златком, унуки Кристина зоз Кендалом, Филип, Мартина и Матей и шестра Сенка зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
