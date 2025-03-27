СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. марца 2025. року наполнї ше рок як вецей нє зоз нами наш мили брат и уйко

ВЛАДИМИР СИВЧ

(1935–2024)
з Вербасу


Нашо думки на Його вельке шерцо и почитованє нїґда нє забуду шестра Злата зоз синами Славишом и Небойшом Лубурич
Спочивай у мире Божим!